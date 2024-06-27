“Was stripped naked & put in solitary confinement”

Hilton described horrific abuse

Two years later, she followed up in an interview with the New York Times and also revealed the sexual abuse against her: "Around three o'clock in the morning, I and a few other girls were taken to a room where they supposedly wanted to conduct medical examinations." Hilton and the other girls were forced to lie down on a table: "Then they stuck their fingers inside us. I didn't know what they were doing, just that they weren't doctors, they were just staff. I was so scared."