Hilton abused
“Was stripped naked & put in solitary confinement”
Paris Hilton goes to Washington. The Hollywood blonde was summoned to testify as a star witness before a congressional investigative committee on Wednesday. There, the 43-year-old spoke about her traumatic experiences at Utah's Provo Canyon School, a boarding school for troubled teenagers.
Wearing a light blue, conservative dress with a white collar, the hotel heiress began with: "I know from my personal experience how much damage can be done when you end up in such a closed youth institution."
"Was sexually abused"
Hilton described on the witness stand in front of the interested deputies from both parties how she was "torn" from her own bed at the age of 16 and transported to Utah because of her rebellious behavior.
Once there, a nightmare awaited her: "These programs promise healing, support and growth. Instead, I was not allowed to talk, move freely or even look out the window for two years. I was force-fed medication and sexually abused by staff at the boarding school!"
"Stripped naked and put in a solitary cell"
Paris then had to swallow her emotions for a moment and continued: "I was forcibly restrained and dragged down the corridors before they stripped me naked and put me in a solitary cell."
As in the past, Paris did not blame her parents Rick and Kathy Hilton for sending her to the boarding school: "They were hoodwinked and manipulated. Many children in these institutions don't even have parents who check whether they are doing well. As a mother of two, it breaks my heart that these children are treated like criminals."
Hilton hopes for new laws
Hilton hopes that Congress will pass new laws to better protect children and young people from abuse by institutions like her old boarding school in the future.
Hilton had suppressed the traumatic events of her youth for years until she went public with them in her podcast in 2020. In the beginning, she only revealed that she was physically and emotionally abused at Provo Canyon School.
Hilton described horrific abuse
Two years later, she followed up in an interview with the New York Times and also revealed the sexual abuse against her: "Around three o'clock in the morning, I and a few other girls were taken to a room where they supposedly wanted to conduct medical examinations." Hilton and the other girls were forced to lie down on a table: "Then they stuck their fingers inside us. I didn't know what they were doing, just that they weren't doctors, they were just staff. I was so scared."
Hilton then provided further details on Twitter: "Completely overtired and heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening to me. I lay on this padded table, had to spread my legs and endure a gynecological exam. I cried when they held me down and said no. They just said: 'Shut up, be quiet. Stop resisting or you're going to the cell'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.