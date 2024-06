Men’s pensions 58 percent higher than women’s

The total expenditure volume of the pension insurance amounts to around 50 billion euros, with the largest item in terms of contributions being pension expenses at around 42 billion euros - an increase of around 8.9 percent compared to 2022. The total contribution income for insured persons amounted to just under 40 billion euros, an increase of over eight percent. The federal deficiency liability, i.e. the amount by which expenses exceed income, amounted to 6.85 billion euros, 14% more than in 2022.