Austrians drink a lot of alcohol compared to other EU countries

In 2019, every person aged 15 and over in Austria drank an average of 12.2 liters of pure alcohol. Less was drunk in Italy and Sweden, among others, and more in Romania and the Czech Republic (see chart below). Worldwide, more than one in five people (22%) between the ages of 15 and 19 drank alcohol. According to the WHO, the reason why the data is still from 2019 is that more recent data could not be reliably evaluated due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Here you can see a graphic on alcohol consumption in Europe.