Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New WHO study

Austrians drink a lot of alcohol compared to other EU countries

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 12:03

Austrians drink more alcohol than people in other European countries. This is according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Austria is ahead of Romania, the Czech Republic and Germany.

comment0 Kommentare

In 2019, every person aged 15 and over in Austria drank an average of 12.2 liters of pure alcohol. Less was drunk in Italy and Sweden, among others, and more in Romania and the Czech Republic (see chart below). Worldwide, more than one in five people (22%) between the ages of 15 and 19 drank alcohol. According to the WHO, the reason why the data is still from 2019 is that more recent data could not be reliably evaluated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here you can see a graphic on alcohol consumption in Europe.

At that time, there were 2.6 million deaths worldwide due to alcohol consumption and 209 million people suffering from alcoholism. Almost as many (200 million) had at least one problematic drinking behavior. At the same time, according to the WHO, per capita consumption has fallen from 5.7 liters of pure alcohol in 2010 to 5.5 liters of alcohol in 2019.

Two bottles of beer a day "too much"
In Austria, people mainly drink beer. Two bottles of beer or two glasses of wine a day are already too much, said Vladimir Poznyak, head of the responsible WHO department. But it also depends on the circumstances. A glass of wine in your free time could mean a low risk, but a high risk for someone who has to operate a complicated machine. In general, there is no such thing as "risk-free alcohol consumption".

In order for people to drink less, governments need to do more. According to the WHO, this could include advertising bans and sales restrictions as well as high prices.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf