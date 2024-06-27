The fascinating world of the great “visualist”

His best-known works include the comic books "Sheshiva", "Marie Jade", "Titelhelden" and "Morgana", which are now real collector's items. Currently on the market: three volumes of "Reiche Ernte" (2019/20) and the children's and youth book "Vollmond-Legenden" (2023) illustrated by Scheuer. Countless individual sheets also prove that Scheuer has not only mastered the expressive stroke, but has also studied the Old Masters in depth.

Personal guided tours

A cross-section of this rich oeuvre can be admired at the Kunsthaus Weiz from June 28 to September 28. On July 18 and September 5, Chris Scheuer himself will guide visitors through the exhibition. And on August 8, he will present "Book I", the first part of his AutoBioGraphicNovel.