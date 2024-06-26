Too many escapades?
Shock for Britney Spears: Her lawyer quits
Had her constant escapades finally become too much for him? Britney Spears' star lawyer has now surprisingly announced that he will no longer represent the pop princess.
In a statement to the press, Mathew Rosengart shocked the press with: "It has been an honor to serve as Britney's legal advisor and to have helped her achieve her goal of dissolving her court guardianship."
Lawyer freed Spears from guardianship
Spears had personally chosen the ex-federal prosecutor, considered one of the best criminal defense attorneys in America, for her court battle in July 2021. It took Rosengart just four months to free his client from the shackles of her guardian father Jamie Spears after 13 years.
Even after regaining her freedom, Britney continued to use him as her legal advisor. Among other things, Rosengart drew up the pre-nuptial agreement for the wedding with Sam Asghari, applied for a restraining order against Britney's ex Jason Alexander in court and negotiated the rights for the Spears memoirs with the publishing house Simon & Schuster.
Spears raved about her lawyer
Rosengart last appeared in May when he helped the 42-year-old after the bizarre incident at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel - where Spears suffered a mental breakdown and injured her ankle.
Britney then praised her lawyer on her Instagram profile: "Psst, this man is wonderful. He's like a father to me and helped me through the night last night. I adore and honor you, Mr. Mathew."
Rosengart then said he was "surprised and honored" by the post and claimed in a statement to the press "that I have the same feelings for Britney". Which is why it comes as a surprise that less than a month later, the collaboration is now over.
Collaboration "limited in time"
According to "The Hollywood Reporter", the public version of the reason from the Spears camp sounds like this: "Rosengart's main task was to represent Britney in her guardianship proceedings in court. It was clear from the outset that the mandate was time-limited."
Rosengart confirms this in his statement: "Britney's fundamental rights and civil liberty have been restored." Now that all "outstanding issues have been resolved", the collaboration is over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.