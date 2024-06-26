Shock for Britney Spears: Her lawyer quits

In a statement to the press, Mathew Rosengart shocked the press with: "It has been an honor to serve as Britney's legal advisor and to have helped her achieve her goal of dissolving her court guardianship."

Lawyer freed Spears from guardianship

Spears had personally chosen the ex-federal prosecutor, considered one of the best criminal defense attorneys in America, for her court battle in July 2021. It took Rosengart just four months to free his client from the shackles of her guardian father Jamie Spears after 13 years.