“Let’s dream – the fairytale continues!”

An incredible day for Austrian soccer: after a well-deserved 3:2 victory over the Netherlands, our national team is the group winner - Turkey, the Czech Republic or Hungary await in the European Championship round of 16 on July 2 in Leipzig. "Suddenly we're the favorites. Let's dream - you still have to think from game to game, but the fairytale continues," said long-time "Krone" reporter Rainer Bortenschlager in his analysis with krone.at reporter Dominik Marek.