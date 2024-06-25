Major staff shortage
Concerns about security: “We’re running out of police officers”
There is a shortage of personnel in the police force - and the situation seems to be getting worse due to retirements. Up to 300 posts are missing in Burgenland. A motion has been submitted to the provincial parliament.
The personnel offensive of the federal police is being consistently continued. The aim is to include 2500 officers in basic training." This was announced by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and Federal Police Director Michael Takács at the beginning of the year.
From a good salary to tattoos
The reasons given for the positive trend in applications include a better starting salary, free climate ticket for police students, reimbursement of costs for driving licenses, more flexible fitness criteria and looser tattoo rules.
SPÖ criticizes
"Where are the 4,000 missing police officers, Mr. Minister?" This question is now being posed by SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Roland Fürst and Member of Parliament Roman Kainrath, himself a police officer in his civilian job and head of the FSG staff representatives in Burgenland.
The issue is to be raised in the last session of this parliamentary term on Thursday. The SPÖ party wants to submit an urgent motion. "Under the ÖVP-Greens federal government, the number of police officers has fallen by 4,000 to 24,600", the Social Democrat club chairman criticizes fiercely. He describes this as "grossly negligent".
Increasingly difficult tasks
According to Fürst, the population has a right to a sufficient number of police officers who can provide the necessary security. The officers' tasks are becoming more varied and more difficult. As the workload increases, so does the pressure. According to the SPÖ, up to 300 posts are missing in Burgenland.
There is a shortage of officers
"For years, more police officers have been retiring than are being trained. This year, 50 colleagues are retiring and only 30 are in training, which cannot be enough in the long term," says Kainrath. There is a shortage of available officers in almost every department. A motion for a resolution is planned in the National Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.