Denmark wants climate tax for meat and milk

A corresponding tax on the industry's greenhouse gas emissions had been recommended by a commission of experts. Denmark, a major exporter of meat and dairy products, also wants to achieve its goal of reducing emissions by 70 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

35 percent of emissions from agriculture

Agriculture in Denmark is responsible for 35 percent of the country's emissions. New Zealand, which also has a large agricultural sector, had dropped such a plan after fierce opposition from its farmers.