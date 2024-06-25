Austrian Post focuses on elections, parcel boom and banking business

Overall, this has completely changed the postal business: in 2009, the parcel and logistics segment accounted for 13 percent of Group revenue, recently it was 51 percent for the first time, and soon it will be 60 percent, Pölzl expects. Conversely, letters and direct mail items now only account for less than 40 percent instead of the previous 76 percent. The international expansion into south-eastern Europe and Turkey in particular has contributed to this. Our subsidiary there, Aras Kargo, next moved on to Azerbaijan.