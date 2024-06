Missing since Christmas: avalanche victim discovered

Since Tuesday morning, exactly 186 days after the terrible accident, it has been a sad certainty. Alpine police discovered the body of the 46-year-old local man in the huge avalanche that had descended from the Rofelewand (3353 meters) near Piösmes (municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal) in the direction of Rappenkopf on 23 December. Libelle Tirol flew the body down into the valley.