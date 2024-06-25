60 percent of Austrians use their cell phone at the wheel

Significantly higher accident risk

Christian Schimanofsky, Managing Director of the Road Safety Board, warns that being distracted by a cell phone in the car is equivalent to a blood alcohol level of 0.8 per mille. The human brain is not designed for multitasking. "This means that you are somewhat distracted, you are not fully focused on one activity when you are doing the other". The risk of accidents is five times higher with a cell phone in hand and 23 times higher when texting at the wheel.