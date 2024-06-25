After a long search
Arian case: Child’s body found in Lower Saxony
During mowing work, a farmer in the German state of Lower Saxony made a terrible discovery: he found the body of a child. Although the identity has not yet been established, it is possible that the deceased child is six-year-old Arian.
The remains were discovered in a meadow, according to German media reports. Nothing is yet known about where the body was found or how exactly it was found.
The police only announced on Tuesday morning that the identity could not yet be established beyond doubt. The site where the body was found was being investigated by the"Arian Investigation Group", among others, it added.
Autistic boy did not respond to calls
The German police had been searching for the six-year-old from Bremervörde for weeks after he left his home on April 22, presumably of his own free will.
A surveillance camera captured Arian walking alone on the road towards the forest and the river Oste at around 7.30 pm. The problem with the search operation was that the young autistic boy did not respond when his name was called. The parents explained that he "probably wouldn't make himself noticed".
Unusual measures during the search
The investigators and relatives therefore used unusual methods to track down the boy. Balloons, sweets and drinking bottles were distributed in the area to attract the missing boy. Attempts were also made to lure the boy out of his hiding place with loud music and fireworks - but none of these measures proved successful.
Hundreds of people took part in the search for the missing man. According to "Bild", the last search operation took place on May 23. At the end of June, thefive-member "Arian Investigation Group" was to be disbanded as only a few leads had been received.
