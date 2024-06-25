"Will continue to play"
Modric after European Championship drama: “I think it’s unfair that …”
Croatia's national hero Luka Modric will continue his soccer career after this European Championship. "I'm not going to stop right away. I'm going to play for a while longer. I don't know how long," said the 38-year-old playmaker after the bitter 1:1 in the last preliminary round match against defending champions Italy. However, it was unclear whether Modric was referring to his career in a Vatreni shirt or at club level with Real Madrid. His contract with the Whites ends in a few days' time.
For Modric and Croatia, the European Championship journey is as good as over. Their chances of reaching the knockout phase are extremely slim after three games without a win. "The soccer was atrocious today," said Modric, who put his team ahead in the 55th minute to become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history.
He no longer believes they will progress after Italy's Mattia Zaccagni scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time. "I couldn't help my team enough with the goal. It's tough to lose like that," said Modric.
There is still hope
The six-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is Croatia's record international player with 178 appearances. He has worn the red and white chequered jersey since 2006 and has yet to win a title with the Vatreni - the Fiery Ones. Monday night's match in Leipzig is probably one of the most bitter games in Modric's career as an international player. After the final whistle, the veteran sank to the pitch completely exhausted and ran towards the Croatian fans with tears in his eyes.
"Sometimes soccer brings great satisfaction and joy and sometimes great disappointment. I think it's unfair that we were eliminated like this because we fought for our nation from the very first minute," said Modric dejectedly, summing up: "The soccer gods are not always merciful. Modric has not yet won a title in the national jersey.
For the lively ball distributor, the end is already a foregone conclusion. However, there is still a glimmer of hope that he will be among the four best third-placed teams in the group and thus qualify for the round of 16. Help from the competition is needed.
