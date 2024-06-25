Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Will continue to play"

Modric after European Championship drama: “I think it’s unfair that …”

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 06:18

Croatia's national hero Luka Modric will continue his soccer career after this European Championship. "I'm not going to stop right away. I'm going to play for a while longer. I don't know how long," said the 38-year-old playmaker after the bitter 1:1 in the last preliminary round match against defending champions Italy. However, it was unclear whether Modric was referring to his career in a Vatreni shirt or at club level with Real Madrid. His contract with the Whites ends in a few days' time.

comment0 Kommentare

For Modric and Croatia, the European Championship journey is as good as over. Their chances of reaching the knockout phase are extremely slim after three games without a win. "The soccer was atrocious today," said Modric, who put his team ahead in the 55th minute to become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history.

He no longer believes they will progress after Italy's Mattia Zaccagni scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time. "I couldn't help my team enough with the goal. It's tough to lose like that," said Modric.

There is still hope
The six-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is Croatia's record international player with 178 appearances. He has worn the red and white chequered jersey since 2006 and has yet to win a title with the Vatreni - the Fiery Ones. Monday night's match in Leipzig is probably one of the most bitter games in Modric's career as an international player. After the final whistle, the veteran sank to the pitch completely exhausted and ran towards the Croatian fans with tears in his eyes.

"Sometimes soccer brings great satisfaction and joy and sometimes great disappointment. I think it's unfair that we were eliminated like this because we fought for our nation from the very first minute," said Modric dejectedly, summing up: "The soccer gods are not always merciful. Modric has not yet won a title in the national jersey.

For the lively ball distributor, the end is already a foregone conclusion. However, there is still a glimmer of hope that he will be among the four best third-placed teams in the group and thus qualify for the round of 16. Help from the competition is needed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf