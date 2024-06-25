Modric after European Championship drama: “I think it’s unfair that …”

There is still hope

The six-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is Croatia's record international player with 178 appearances. He has worn the red and white chequered jersey since 2006 and has yet to win a title with the Vatreni - the Fiery Ones. Monday night's match in Leipzig is probably one of the most bitter games in Modric's career as an international player. After the final whistle, the veteran sank to the pitch completely exhausted and ran towards the Croatian fans with tears in his eyes.