Surprising verdicts in street shooting trial

Five months to seven years in prison

From the beginning of the trial, the defendants pleaded "not guilty" to attempted murder and spoke of an attack by others that had escalated. The defense strategy was successful. On Monday, the jury at the Vienna Regional Court acquitted them of attempted murder. The father and the youngest accused son were sentenced to five and seven years' imprisonment respectively for intentional grievous bodily harm, while the other two sons were sentenced to 36 months (12 of which unconditional) and five months conditional for grievous bodily harm and brawling respectively. Not legally binding.