Dubious stabbing on a train in Montafon

The case of a dubious stabbing is currently keeping law enforcement officers in Montafon busy: at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a 20-year-old Austrian and five asylum seekers (34, 19, 19 and 17 years old) from Afghanistan suddenly clashed on a Montafon train. In the course of a scuffle between the participants, the heavily intoxicated Austrian finally suffered a cut to his right hand from a knife that he had presumably brought with him.