Experience “AIDA” live with KronePLUS as a VIP

Experience Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" in the impressive setting of the St. Margarethen quarry: from July 10 to August 24, Verdi's masterpiece will be presented in a spectacular new production. Enjoy international stars, magnificent costumes and breathtaking effects and as a "Krone" subscriber (print or digital) you have the chance to win 7x2 VIP tickets for the premiere on July 10.
In exactly two weeks' time, Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" will celebrate its premiere at the opera in the St. Margarethen quarry on July 10. Until August 24, Verdi's masterpiece can be seen there, less than an hour's drive from Vienna, 27 times in a new production that sets new standards. "Preparations are in full swing," says artistic director Daniel Serafin, looking forward to the zero hour.
"We can hardly wait to finally present the audience with everything we have been testing over the last few months."
Intendant Daniel Serafin
International stars await you
In addition to a phenomenal ensemble that includes top international stars as well as up-and-coming talent, the audience can once again expect an overall experience of music, emotion, culinary delights and nature this year. "Our aim is to inspire and move people. Not all of our guests are regular opera-goers, but they love the special ambience of the quarry. Others come to marvel at the great show that we put on here year after year," explains Serafin. And so this year, too, there are countless stuntmen, a spectacular stage modeled on the temples of the Egypt of the pharaohs, magnificent costumes, sophisticated light and video projections as well as fire and water effects.
A company that will also be helping to design the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris is responsible for the latter. Serafin laughs: "That shows our claim: this Aida is already worthy of a gold medal.
Culture and Krone fans take note! Secure your chance of a very special evening at the opera. We are giving away 7x2 VIP tickets with access to the exclusive opera lounge for the AIDA premiere on 10.07. in the St. Margarethen quarry among our print and digital subscribers. Experience the breathtaking backdrop and enjoy the unique glamor up close. More information about the performance and what else awaits you on site can be found HERE.
