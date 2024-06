Goalie Karius has married TV lady Leotta

A couple for two years

Karius (31) and Leotta, who presents on the sports channel Dazn, have been together since last year. On August 16, they became parents to a daughter named Aria. The former Liverpool FC goalkeeper is now under contract with English Premier League rivals Newcastle United. He previously also played for FSV Mainz 05 and Union Berlin. From 2019 to 2021, the professional footballer was in a relationship with presenter Sophia Thomalla.