Will a German govern Florence from Monday?

In fact, there is a good chance that the 56-year-old career changer from Freiburg will soon be calling the shots at Florence City Hall: In the first round of the Italian mayoral elections, challenger Schmidt, supported by the right-wing governing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, took just under 33 percent of the vote. He finished in second place, behind the candidate of the social democratic Partito Democratico (PD), Sara Funaro.