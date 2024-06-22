"Tough week"
Timberlake breaks his silence after drink driving
After Justin Timberlake was caught drunk behind the wheel of a car earlier this week and taken into custody by police, the singer has now commented personally on the incidents for the first time.
Just a few days after his arrest in Sag Harbor on Long Island, Justin Timberlake was back on stage in Chicago on Friday evening. And took the opportunity to speak out about his drink-driving for the first time.
"It's been a tough week," the 43-year-old explained to his fans, according to Page Six. "I know it's hard to love me sometimes, but you guys still love me." Because they have already been through some "ups and downs" with him, the singer said, expressing his gratitude for the loyalty of his fans.
As the US celebrity website had already reported in the middle of the week, Timberlake had remarked during his arrest that this would probably "ruin the tour". Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" world tour kicked off in Vancouver on April 29 and will stop in more than 50 cities around the globe.
Biel "extremely annoyed"
However, Timberlake not only had to apologize to his fans after his drink-drive, but also to his wife Jessica Biel, to whom he has been married since 2012 and has two children. According to insiders, the 42-year-old actress, who was standing in front of the camera in New York while her husband was drinking with a friend in a hotel bar in the Hamptons, was "extremely upset" and "shocked" when she found out about the incident.
"Jessica is very upset. She was shocked when she heard the news and had no idea because she was working," an insider told Us Weekly. "She was really worried about him."
Just had a martini?
According to a police report, Timberlake is said to have run a stop sign in the town of Sag Harbor, around 150 kilometers east of the metropolis of New York, among other things, and was then stopped by a patrol.
According to a court document, an officer said Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was also unsteady on his feet. He himself is said to have claimed that he had "only had one martini". According to the latest reports, it was a "Vesper Martini" cocktail, which contains vodka, gin and Lillet as well as a martini.
"Mug Shot" went viral
After a night at the police station, the superstar was released after a court appearance. The so-called "mug shot" published by the police, the police photo of the world star looking seriously into the camera while in custody, went viral on the internet.
Timberlake, who is considered one of the most famous pop stars of our time, is now facing another court date at the end of July. His lawyer has announced his intention to take "vigorous" action against the allegations.
The 43-year-old is currently on tour with a new album. The multiple Grammy winner ("Cry Me a River", "What Goes Around... Comes Around") will be performing in Europe from July. However, a concert in Vienna is not currently on the agenda.
