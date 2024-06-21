Red Bull Salzburg want this Leipzig player

U-turn over Ilsanker's successor

Should the goalkeeper join the team from Mozartstadt, he will have to deal with two new goalkeeping coaches. Under new coach Pepijn Lijnders, almost no stone will be left unturned in this position on the coaching staff. Contrary to earlier official announcements by the club, Sebastian Baumgartner will not be taking over from veteran Herbert Ilsanker. While the latter will continue to work in the Bulls' scouting department, Baumgartner's future remains open.