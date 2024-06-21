Still "uncertainties"
Apple will not introduce AI functions in the EU for the time being
Apple will not be introducing its recently announced new AI functions in the EU for the time being. The iPhone company justifies this with uncertainties in connection with the EU digital law DMA. There is particular concern that the requirements for opening up to other manufacturers and service providers could compromise the protection of user data.
A central requirement of the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) is that large platforms that have been declared "gatekeepers" must grant access to other providers and may not give preference to their own offerings. At the same time, there is an exception if this could compromise the "integrity" of the services.
However, it is not clear whether the EU Commission would accept Apple's concerns about data security as a reason for such an exception.
About Apple's vision
The cornerstone of Apple's vision for useful artificial intelligence is that the software gains in-depth access to user data on devices. This should enable "Apple Intelligence" to quickly answer the question of whether you can make it to an appointment if your plans change, for example, or to summarize emails and sort them by importance.
Some other functions announced last week at Apple's WWDC developer conference are also affected by the delay. These include "iPhone Mirroring", which gives you full access to your Apple smartphone from a Mac computer, as well as screen sharing with other users.
Apple emphasizes that it is in talks with the EU Commission about a solution and also wants to make the functions available in Europe. However, there will be no more this year. Apple traditionally releases beta test versions of new software in the summer - and makes them available to everyone in the fall with a new iPhone generation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.