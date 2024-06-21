Port of Vienna continues to successfully keep its sails in the wind

Although the financial year 2023 was not an easy one either - mainly due to high inflation and the global crises. However, the high level of investment and consistent expansion of the port paid off, it is said. The success drivers are equally the real estate and port logistics business areas. Wien Holding boss Kurt Gollowitzer, Fritz Lehr, commercial port manager and Doris Pulker-Rohrhofer, technical managing director, were also present at the presentation.