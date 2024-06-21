Record result
Port of Vienna continues to successfully keep its sails in the wind
A record result: the Port of Vienna closed 2023 with a profit of 8.7 million euros. The success is now set to continue.
The Port of Vienna covers an area of around three million square meters, making it the largest logistics center in eastern Austria. That makes half a world in Vienna, as City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke (SPÖ) joked on Friday at the Port of Vienna Group's balance sheet presentation.
He had every reason to be pleased, as the company, which is part of the Wien Holding Group, achieved a record result for the 2023 reporting year, generating turnover of EUR 61.7 million (up 11.4% on the previous year) and an operating result of EUR 8.7 million (up 40%). In addition, the Port of Vienna invested a total of 15.3 million euros in its competitiveness, sustainability and new projects.
The Port of Vienna is one of the most important inland ports on the Danube and performed excellently in 2023
Finanzstadtrat Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Although the financial year 2023 was not an easy one either - mainly due to high inflation and the global crises. However, the high level of investment and consistent expansion of the port paid off, it is said. The success drivers are equally the real estate and port logistics business areas. Wien Holding boss Kurt Gollowitzer, Fritz Lehr, commercial port manager and Doris Pulker-Rohrhofer, technical managing director, were also present at the presentation.
The port's position as a logistics hub is to be further expanded this year. This includes expanding the site, as the average warehouse space utilization rate for 2023 was 95.5%. Two new film halls are also currently being built
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
