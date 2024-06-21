Political help from the Wachau for the Western Balkans

He adds: "Our aim is to involve the countries of the Western Balkans even more closely in EU foreign policy. The closer we coordinate, the stronger our voice in the world. This concerns trade, migration, but also the area of security." The host of the forum, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, echoed the same sentiment. The path of the Western Balkan states into the EU must be at the top of the new Commission's agenda, because "if the European Union fails to integrate the Western Balkans more and more closely, then others will do so." In general, the European Union needs to realign itself, and to do so it must "refocus on the strengths that made it great. Namely peace, freedom and prosperity.