“Government combines populism with activism”

On the question of the general state of the government, she says, alluding to Karl Nehammer's emphasis on 'Austria as a nation of drivers': "The ÖVP is now raging like a combustion engine after Gewessler's 'yes'. But government communication in general also seems like kindergarten at the moment." Hoppe adds: "First, the Federal Chancellor announced a press conference quickly after Gewessler's 'yes', which was then suddenly postponed several times. In terms of content, all that was then announced anyway was to continue. This no longer has anything to do with factual politics and one wonders, where is the state political appearance?" In general, the renowned communications consultant believes that there is currently a lot of show politics in the federal government's announcements: "The ÖVP is feeling a lot of tailwind after the EU election result. Now the 'ring is clear' between the coalition partners, everyone is only serving their own clientele."