Nina Hoppe critical
“Government combines populism with activism”
Communications consultant Nina Hoppe analyzes the bumpy communicative image of the federal government in an interview on krone.tv.
On the question of the general state of the government, she says, alluding to Karl Nehammer's emphasis on 'Austria as a nation of drivers': "The ÖVP is now raging like a combustion engine after Gewessler's 'yes'. But government communication in general also seems like kindergarten at the moment." Hoppe adds: "First, the Federal Chancellor announced a press conference quickly after Gewessler's 'yes', which was then suddenly postponed several times. In terms of content, all that was then announced anyway was to continue. This no longer has anything to do with factual politics and one wonders, where is the state political appearance?" In general, the renowned communications consultant believes that there is currently a lot of show politics in the federal government's announcements: "The ÖVP is feeling a lot of tailwind after the EU election result. Now the 'ring is clear' between the coalition partners, everyone is only serving their own clientele."
Gewessler anti-person
For motorists, Gewessler would have already become a kind of anti-person who would have enacted numerous measures to the detriment of motorists. The ÖVP now wants to use this for populist statements. Gewessler himself, on the other hand, is characterized by activist tendencies. Conclusion from Hoppe's point of view: "The government is currently increasingly combining populism and activism."
Good opportunities for the beer party
Social media has already become part of government communication: "Parties and politicians have to do marketing and also put on a bit of a show. However, the seriousness of politics is somewhat called into question". When asked about the SPÖ's communication performance, Hoppe replies laconically: "Andreas Babler says 'free TV' and 'long hair in the army'. You don't really know whether it's the SPÖ or an article in the daily press." Dominik Wlazny from the Beer Party, on the other hand, has good chances in the National Council elections: "He stands for hope for something new and can't disappoint because he hasn't said much in terms of content yet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
