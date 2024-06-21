At the age of 72
Sturm’s honorary president Hans Fedl has passed away
On August 15, Sturm's honorary president Hans Fedl would have celebrated his 73rd birthday. On Thursday, the black and white veteran passed away peacefully after a long illness.
"Der Fedl Hans" - he is and was a household name for every black and white player. Without the entrepreneurial giant, the club, which gave its honorary president the double as a farewell gift, would probably no longer exist.
SK Sturm pays tribute to Hans Fedl on the club website (excerpts can be read below):
Hans Fedl was a household name and appreciated everywhere. Hans Fedl, Sturm president during the critical Sturm phase from November 2006 to January 2007 and honorary president since then, was present at all Sturm matches and international events for decades and was a much-loved original.
Fedl's passion for soccer took him from the Gruabn to the whole of Europe and he was present at all major European Cup and Champions League finals from the 1990s onwards. At the 1997 final in Munich - Juventus versus Dortmund - Hans saw a giant vehicle with the inscription "We're bringing home the trophy". After Sturm's championship titles in 1998 and 1999, this prompted him to have "Sturm-Graz - Champ 98 and Champ 99" painted in large letters on all his refrigerated trucks.
No secret: without Christian Jauk and his network of investors such as ... Hans Fedl, Sturm would certainly not exist in its current form. On November 2, 2006, the change of president from Hannes Kartnig to Hans Fedl took place in a fair process. Fedl remembers this time: "I will never forget my short speech in the then Schwarzenegger Stadium before the match against Altach in November 2006 (2:0 for Sturm), when I said: Sturm will live."
Hans Fedl was elected honorary president for life in January 2007 and was also an official member of the board from 2007 to January 2016. Last year, things went quiet for Hans Fedl, he was no longer able to come to the games and his last joy was winning the cup and the league title from his sickbed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
