Sturm’s honorary president Hans Fedl has passed away

Fedl's passion for soccer took him from the Gruabn to the whole of Europe and he was present at all major European Cup and Champions League finals from the 1990s onwards. At the 1997 final in Munich - Juventus versus Dortmund - Hans saw a giant vehicle with the inscription "We're bringing home the trophy". After Sturm's championship titles in 1998 and 1999, this prompted him to have "Sturm-Graz - Champ 98 and Champ 99" painted in large letters on all his refrigerated trucks.