Lower house championship series
For Neumarkt it was just a lap of honor
The Wallers stopped their downward slide in the 1st regional league and immediately returned to the Salzburg League.The upheaval also included a change of coach.
After several failed attempts to return to the Westliga, Neumarkt finally had to bake smaller rolls. The team from Flachgau was promptly relegated to the fifth division, but bounced back. And crowned a difficult season in one of the tightest leagues in the country with the title. A lap of honor that for many turned into a farewell. Almost eight players, including coach Pocev, were sent off. Particularly bitter: top scorer Brandl had already committed to the team, but then decided to move to Mondsee (Upper Austria).
"We turned the corner six or seven games before the end, and that's when our luck returned," recalls sporting director Hans Hajek. He was also not really happy about the first provincial league title in the 8:0 win against Tamsweg: "The team finally showed what it's really capable of! But unfortunately only in the last match."
"The team finally showed what it's really capable of! But unfortunately only in the last performance."
Neumarkt-Sportchef Hans Hajek
The lottery decided
Everything had started promisingly: They "compensated" for their youth concerns when goalkeeper Jovic and official Emkic became fathers within a week. Things also went well when Neumayr left in the winter and Hulaj went to SAK. Activities such as the Secret Santa helped with team building, as did the big cleaning campaign on the pitch. A new name sponsor was also drawn by lot - a company from neighboring Henndorf, which was relegated back to the national league...
Nevertheless, the mood is not rosy. Neo-coach Gasiecki, once a first division academy coach in Poland, has to build a team of young guns. "A striker could still come in. But we'll probably never play with two strikers," says Hajek, tweaking his shooting boot.
The pitch construction site is back on track: after a rededication, the project was put on track. However, the change of mayor brought everything to a standstill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
