For Neumarkt it was just a lap of honor

After several failed attempts to return to the Westliga, Neumarkt finally had to bake smaller rolls. The team from Flachgau was promptly relegated to the fifth division, but bounced back. And crowned a difficult season in one of the tightest leagues in the country with the title. A lap of honor that for many turned into a farewell. Almost eight players, including coach Pocev, were sent off. Particularly bitter: top scorer Brandl had already committed to the team, but then decided to move to Mondsee (Upper Austria).