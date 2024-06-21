"Trust destroyed"
ÖVP provincial councillors no longer talk to Gewessler
Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) wanted to get back to business as usual after the coalition disagreement over the renaturation law. As planned, she went to the conference of the provincial energy councillors in Bregenz on Friday. However, the conference will only take place in a small group: The ÖVP provincial councillors are boycotting the meeting, as Gewessler has "destroyed the basis of trust".
In the past, the Minister had already shown on several occasions that she "does not care about the interests of the provinces", and her approval of the EU renaturation law despite the rejection of the provinces' position had now "broken the camel's back", according to a joint statement by the five energy provincial councils of Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Tyrol, Salzburg and Carinthia.
Resentment against Gewessler for some time
Due to their "unconstitutional and unlawful approval", the "necessary basis of trust" for the political meeting of the energy ministers on Friday no longer exists, the ÖVP provincial councillors declared. They make no secret of the fact that they have been harboring a grudge against Gewessler for some time, and list sensitive issues ranging from stopping road construction projects to regional planning on which they are at loggerheads with the Green politician.
"Not capable of compromise"
They also criticize the "absurd underfunding" of the federal government's solar power storage funding and the fact that many legislative issues at federal level remain unresolved. The latter proves "that Federal Minister Gewessler is not capable of compromise because she places ideology above all other interests and even above the law", the provincial councillors continued.
At the same time, the provincial councillors emphasized that the federal provinces would cooperate excellently "across party lines" in the energy sector. This is demonstrated by the conference of civil servants at operational level, which takes place in parallel to the meeting of the energy ministers and at which the implementation of the energy transition is to be further advanced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
