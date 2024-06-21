ÖVP provincial councillors no longer talk to Gewessler

Resentment against Gewessler for some time

Due to their "unconstitutional and unlawful approval", the "necessary basis of trust" for the political meeting of the energy ministers on Friday no longer exists, the ÖVP provincial councillors declared. They make no secret of the fact that they have been harboring a grudge against Gewessler for some time, and list sensitive issues ranging from stopping road construction projects to regional planning on which they are at loggerheads with the Green politician.