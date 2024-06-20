Bucher narrowly misses out on a medal in the 100 m dolphin

"The disappointment is huge. Nevertheless, we were three tenths off, so it wasn't close," said Bucher, pointing out that bronze went away in 50.98 seconds. The OSV ace was in third place after around 75 m, having been sixth at the turnaround, but was unable to maintain his pace. "I ran out of juice, I got really short and couldn't get to the wall properly. Maybe I put everything out a bit too early on the second length. But I still wouldn't have been in contention for the medals."