The urban wolves howl at the moon in a chatty tone

Powerfully wild and stoically frozen

As impressive as the visual language of this evening is, Shamir's powerful, wild and then stoically frozen choreography does not always keep pace with it, is often not as compelling, as expressive as it could be. This is not least due to the fact that Shamir has decided to incorporate a narrator (Daniel Tille, who also wrote the text) into the piece. However, the narrator does not offer poetic additions to the dance, but instead mostly states the obvious, what one would actually like to see in the movement, the choreography.