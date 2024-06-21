Bus was nothing more than a technical hodgepodge of misery

If that was the replacement car...

But the defective exhaust system and incorrectly adjusted headlights were also criticized. "It was actually the company's replacement car, because the other car was being repaired in the workshop," says the executive officer, mentioning another bizarre detail. It also raises the question of what a bad state the "main vehicle" must have been in. The license plate and registration certificate were taken away immediately. Because the driver was also missing important transport documents, he had to pay 1,600 euros on the spot.