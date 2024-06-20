Arctic wolf pups finish their “hide-and-seek” game

Arctic wolves are very social animals

The social behavior of wolves, which originate from the Arctic islands of Canada and northern Greenland, is generally very pronounced. Due to the harsh climatic conditions in their homeland, they are even more dependent on each other. This can also be seen in the polar wolves or Arctic wolves at Salzburg Zoo. The two male animals, father Isegrim and uncle Nanuk, help diligently with the rearing of the cubs. In the beginning, the lower-ranking animal of the seven-year-old pair of brothers had to look after the pups in the den, while the other two polar wolves took a short break and had a nap on the roof of the shelter. The younger generation has now joined them.