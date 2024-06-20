New strategy
Ländle should be in season all year round
Vorarlberg's tourism industry is preparing for the future with a new strategy. The focus is on the further development of year-round tourism and the ongoing improvement of leisure quality for the population.
More year-round offers, more communication via digital channels and more sustainability - Vorarlberg's tourism is to become fit for the future as a "habitat designer" as part of the Tourism Strategy 2030. "Habitat creators" because tourism is a cross-sectional matter, explains Tourism Director Christian Schützinger: "We are closely linked to agriculture, art, culture, sport, education and training and are therefore co-creators of the public space." Not least, the local population would benefit from this, emphasizes Christian Gantner (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible: "Every new offer is also associated with an increase in attractiveness for locals."
Striking innovations
The implementation of the tourism strategy will bring significant innovations: The separation between the summer and winter seasons will be abolished. The orientation towards year-round offers also entails a change in communication, with digital channels in particular to be promoted. Furthermore, the approach to guests is to change; in future, they are to be seen as "temporary citizens" - and instead of thinking in terms of target groups, interest groups are to be considered.
In general, Ländle tourism can look to the future with optimism - both in the short and long term: according to an analysis of potential in the main market of Germany, the desire for vacations this summer is unbroken, and the booking situation is correspondingly good. Vorarlberg also appears to be benefiting from climate change in terms of tourism, with many people switching to Alpine regions due to the heat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
