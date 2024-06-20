Ländle should be in season all year round

More year-round offers, more communication via digital channels and more sustainability - Vorarlberg's tourism is to become fit for the future as a "habitat designer" as part of the Tourism Strategy 2030. "Habitat creators" because tourism is a cross-sectional matter, explains Tourism Director Christian Schützinger: "We are closely linked to agriculture, art, culture, sport, education and training and are therefore co-creators of the public space." Not least, the local population would benefit from this, emphasizes Christian Gantner (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible: "Every new offer is also associated with an increase in attractiveness for locals."