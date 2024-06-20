Experts call for “school nurses” at every school

These are qualified healthcare professionals who are ideally specially trained in pediatrics and adolescent medicine, explained Michaela Bilir from the Austrian Professional Association of Pediatric Nurses (BKKÖ) at a press conference on Thursday. Since May 2022, they have been looking after 1,400 pupils during school hours in six Viennese educational institutions. Where they are active, their "contribution to school healthcare has become indispensable", said Bilir: "Thanks to their efforts, teachers have often been able to continue lessons for other pupils, which is normally not possible, especially in the event of falls and other emergencies."