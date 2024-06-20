Positive Vienna balance sheet
Experts call for “school nurses” at every school
For two years now, so-called school nurses have been looking after every ailment of children and young people at six Viennese schools. Their aim is to relieve the burden on school doctors and teaching staff on the one hand and contribute to better healthcare on the other. The trial operation is apparently a complete success. Educators and doctors are calling for every school in Austria to have a "school nurse" as soon as possible.
These are qualified healthcare professionals who are ideally specially trained in pediatrics and adolescent medicine, explained Michaela Bilir from the Austrian Professional Association of Pediatric Nurses (BKKÖ) at a press conference on Thursday. Since May 2022, they have been looking after 1,400 pupils during school hours in six Viennese educational institutions. Where they are active, their "contribution to school healthcare has become indispensable", said Bilir: "Thanks to their efforts, teachers have often been able to continue lessons for other pupils, which is normally not possible, especially in the event of falls and other emergencies."
The "School Nurse" takes care of acute care after accidents and injuries, recognizes infectious diseases and explains to parents any health complaints that arise after the school day, reported Irene Jagersberger, Director of the school at the Monte Laa campus in Vienna-Favoriten. She also helps with the care of children with chronic illnesses, for example with an insulin pump for diabetes, and with epilepsy, cancer and allergies. "She is also a discussion partner for children whose mental health problems are manifested by abdominal pain and similar symptoms," said the educator.
Physician: "Great benefit for everyone involved"
Hans-Peter Hutter from the Center for Public Health at the Medical University of Vienna reported that the school nurses had already documented 2260 interventions in the first six months of the pilot project (May to December 2022). They provided emergency management and first aid 642 times, health-promoting measures including disease prevention 1287 times, cared for children and young people with chronic illnesses 164 times and supported the school doctors with "screening examinations" and vaccinations 167 times.
"The work of the school nurses in Vienna was a tremendous benefit for everyone involved," said Hutter. International research also confirms the great health benefits, explained the environmental medicine specialist:
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
