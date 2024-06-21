SPÖ locates “bugging protection” on the door of the FPÖ provincial councillor

Money from the controversial Corona Fund and the procedure for payment cards for asylum seekers in Lower Austria. Both topics have certainly often been discussed confidentially in the office of Christoph Luisser, the Freedom Party's state councillor for asylum. The contents of such confidential discussions should remain confidential in the Landhaus before the public finds out about them. In future, this will also be guaranteed by a wooden strip that now adorns and reinforces the door of the provincial council. The SPÖ is likely to have quickly noticed the new element on the office door in the Landhaus. And the Social Democrats think they can see the soundproofing in it.