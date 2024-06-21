Scurrilous political turmoil
SPÖ locates “bugging protection” on the door of the FPÖ provincial councillor
Better safe than sorry, apparently this is especially true in the St. Pölten government district. As photos show, the FPÖ security councillor Christoph Luisser had his office door specially reinforced with a wooden strip. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) believes this was done as "bugging protection" and wants to clarify the necessity and costs of the measure by means of an inquiry. The FPÖ, however, is probably more concerned with "air circulation" ...
Money from the controversial Corona Fund and the procedure for payment cards for asylum seekers in Lower Austria. Both topics have certainly often been discussed confidentially in the office of Christoph Luisser, the Freedom Party's state councillor for asylum. The contents of such confidential discussions should remain confidential in the Landhaus before the public finds out about them. In future, this will also be guaranteed by a wooden strip that now adorns and reinforces the door of the provincial council. The SPÖ is likely to have quickly noticed the new element on the office door in the Landhaus. And the Social Democrats think they can see the soundproofing in it.
SPÖ inquires about "hazardous situations"
"In times of increasing security requirements, continuous adjustments and improvements to existing measures are essential. Government offices in particular, which often handle sensitive and security-relevant information, are the focus of attention. According to reports, special security precautions have been taken in your government office, which raises the question of whether you have information about specific threats or dangerous situations that require these additional measures," reads a question from the SPÖ, which was tabled in the provincial parliament session on Thursday and is available to the "Krone".
The Social Democrats are calling for "transparent information about the scope and necessity of these precautions" in order to understand "what potential dangers currently exist and whether these measures are proportionate and justified". They therefore want to examine the background to these additional security measures in detail and ask questions such as: "Are there specific threat situations or risk analyses that justify these steps?" Luisser and Co. now have six weeks to answer questions like these.
FPÖ counters: "30-euro wooden bar"
The "Krone" has already received an answer from the office of the State Security Council. In response to an inquiry, the office said: "The SPÖ agents are really onto something big here. Namely a 30-euro wooden strip that is supposed to reduce air circulation. If these are the topics of Sven and his detectives, that explains the sad state of the SPÖ Lower Austria," they countered.
