Mom was out for a walk when Dominik (5) fell to his death

The drama surrounding five-year-old Dominik from Linz caused great consternation at the beginning of March. The little boy fell to his death from the fourth floor of his parents' apartment. As the "Krone" already knew at the time, the mother was not in the apartment at the time of the accident. There was no official confirmation of this at the time. However, the public prosecutor's office has now filed a criminal complaint against the woman and her boyfriend.