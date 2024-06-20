Champion team moved closer together with alpine excursions

In the end, the lead of the ladies of FC Pinzgau 1b was a hair's breadth. But the one-point lead over SG Tennengau was enough for the title in the Salzburg Women's League. "We're really proud that we did it," said coach Angelika Amon Haas with relief. Above all because of the many obstacles they faced throughout the season. "We started the fall with relatively few players and had to see if we could get through the matches," said the coach.