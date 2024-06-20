Vorteilswelt
"Krone" championship series

Champion team moved closer together with alpine excursions

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 16:30

The only women's team to win the championship title in Salzburg's lower division are the ladies of FC Pinzgau 1b. Despite numerous serious injuries, they did not lose their composure. A cozy get-together on the Alm provided the necessary unity.

In the end, the lead of the ladies of FC Pinzgau 1b was a hair's breadth. But the one-point lead over SG Tennengau was enough for the title in the Salzburg Women's League. "We're really proud that we did it," said coach Angelika Amon Haas with relief. Above all because of the many obstacles they faced throughout the season. "We started the fall with relatively few players and had to see if we could get through the matches," said the coach.

The Pinzgau 1b ladies with the championship jerseys.
The Pinzgau 1b ladies with the championship jerseys.
(Bild: zVg)
Of course, they also celebrated.
Of course, they also celebrated.
(Bild: zVg)
The girls spent many hours together on the Alm.
The girls spent many hours together on the Alm.
(Bild: zVg)
The girls spent many hours together on the Alm. (Bild: zVg)
The girls spent many hours together on the Alm.
(Bild: zVg)

However, the arrival of numerous American players in the winter - as reported by the "Krone" - eased the personnel situation. In addition, some of the players were able to train with the first team in the second division. "In terms of fitness and technique, they have learned a lot and made significant gains," says Haas, who sees this opportunity as a major advantage.

Champion squad FC Pinzgau 1b Ladies

Goalkeeper: Angelina Widmann (11 appearances), Lara-Viktoria Höfer (10).

Outfield players: Alissa Göllner (16), Hanna Lackner, Theresa Söllner (14 each), Andrea Moser, Anna Stöckl, Cordula Krenslehner (13 each), Luisa Innerhofer, Alexandra Winkler (11 each), Karla Ottino (10), Anna Kröll, Coralie Ottino (8 each), Hannah Wagner, Stefanie Ottino, Karla Rogovic (6 each), Anna Girrulat, Sophie Lappe, Carola Schwaiger, Julia Unterganschnigg (5 each), Vivien Blaickner, Sarah Eder (4 each), Barbara Lerchl, Sarah Schwaiger, Juana Ines Wulff (3 each), Melissa Hartmann (2), Magdalena Vitzthum, Sofia Linhuber, Diera Walton, Abby Wilkinson (1 each).

Coach: Angelika Amon Haas.

Development is a priority
According to her, the good team spirit is mainly due to the good friendships off the pitch. "We did quite a lot together, even in our free time. For example, we often went to the Alm together," says the coach, talking about the good team spirit and adds: "We've become one big family."

In sporting terms, the direction of travel for 1b in the coming season is also clear: developing players. Haas: "The aim is for us to play well, for the girls to have fun and for us to be among the front runners. The title is not decisive. It's more about building up the girls for the second division team in the long term." Ideally, it will still be the third Pinzgau women's league title in a row.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
