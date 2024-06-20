Disgusting protest! Seine to be used as a toilet

To showcase the good quality of the Seine's water, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and even President Emmanuel Macron have announced that they will swim in the Seine before the Games. This has angered citizens because the Seine is only now being cleaned up for the Games (at a cost of 1.4 billion euros!). Under the slogan "We poop in the Seine", people are calling on social media to do their "business" in the river on the day of the political swimming test ...