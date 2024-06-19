Vorteilswelt
Will it be enough for Mbappe?

“Nose of the nation” back on the training pitch

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 19:58

France superstar Kylian Mbappe trained individually on Wednesday after suffering a broken nose against Austria, but his participation against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday is still uncertain.

0 Kommentare

Mbappe entered the pitch a good 20 minutes after his team-mates, dribbled with the ball at his feet, passed the ball back and forth with the coach and ran laps around the stadium at a relaxed pace.

A large plaster was emblazoned on the "nose of the nation". Mbappe will need a specially made mask for his next outing, which he did not wear on Wednesday. After the first relaxed exercises, the 2018 world champion sought a chat with national coach Didier Deschamps and his assistant coach.

"Not the end of the world"
According to his team-mate Adrien Rabiot, Mbappe will return to the pitch quickly. "A broken nose is not the end of the world. He should be back with us very quickly," said the 29-year-old midfielder on Wednesday.

Mbappe had broken his nose in an aerial duel with Austrian defender Kevin Danso - through no fault of his own - in the first group game of the European Championship in Düsseldorf on Monday and had left the game shortly before the end, bleeding profusely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

