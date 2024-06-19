Yoga Mountain Days
Breathe the mountains, feel yourself!
Yoga with a fantastic panorama in the fresh air and in beautiful surroundings, plus hiking, biking and relaxation at the highest level - Huwi and Renate Oberlader from Leogang share their most beautiful places with guests who are worth it!
The Oberladers have their farm on a high plateau 1100 meters above sea level, so a ski-in ski-out is not possible. They have made a virtue of necessity and, after a three-year planning phase, have built chalets in a secluded location that look as if they have always been here. That was in 2009, when the Priesteregg, which was first mentioned in a document in 1505 and has belonged to the family since 1790, opened its doors to guests. A lot has changed since then - there is now also a wellness area and, since this year, a large bathing lake, but what remains constant is that the size is manageable - only 18 chalets offer privacy with hotel comfort.
Huwi and Renate are close to nature, know about the paradise in which they live and share it with their guests. They love any activity in the fresh air - skiing in winter, of course, and the region is famous for biking in summer. Renate is a qualified spa therapist, fitness trainer, masseuse and yoga teacher. Her passion has given rise to the Yoga Mountain Days, this year for the fourth time.
INFO
- Priesteregg Premium ECO Resort, Sonnberg 22, Leogang, 06583/82550, www.priesteregg.at
- Mama Thresl, Sonnberg 252, Leogang, 06583/20800, www.mama-thresl.com
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:
- Bikepark Leogang: www.bikepark.saalfelden-leogang.com
- Bike school: www.bikeschool-elements.at
- Urslautal golf course (18-hole course on a high plateau between Saalfelden and Maria Alm at the foot of the towering mountain massif of the Steinernes Meer): Schinking 81, Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer, 06584/2000, www.golf-urslautal.at
EVENT TIPS:
- TONspuren on the Asitz, 27. 6. to 8. 8. 2024: www.tonspurenamasitz.com
- Jazzfestival Saalfelden, 22. to 25. 8. 2024: www.jazzsaalfelden.com
GENERAL INFORMATION:
www.salzburgerland.com,www.saalfelden-leogang.com
The focus is always on yoga, meditation, experiences in and with the mountains, sound and silence in nature and lots of fun. Many possibilities, but no compulsion. The starting point for all these activities is the Mama Thresl, a lifestyle hotel located directly at the valley station of the Asitz cable car, which the Oberladers created in 2014 in solid wood construction under the motto "Urban soul meets the alps" as a complement and counterpoint to the Priesteregg.
ICE BATHING TO STRENGTHEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
The event has now become a fixture in the annual calendar and has an audience that wants to do something good for themselves - exercise, new experiences in the mountains, meeting like-minded people, fun. Various yoga trainers, DJs and musicians make the YMD (Yoga Mountain Days) a unique experience that opens up new perspectives. One of these is ice or cold water bathing. It combines targeted breathing training with cold therapy and inner strength and reduces stress, improves performance and creates a healthy and happy mindset, according to the website.
Wim Hof, a Dutch extreme athlete, holds several records for enduring extreme cold. This is possible thanks to the breathing method he developed. Renate has discovered ice bathing for herself and swears by the new body sensation. From her own sporting career and her earlier therapeutic work, she is familiar with the various forms of mental health and has studied how to strengthen the immune system. For this reason, Priesteregg occasionally offers retreats with Daniel Ruppert, who teaches ice bathing using the Wim Hof method. This is also the case with the Yoga Mountain Days.
A special and now personal experience that takes a little effort, but feels great, whether in the natural pool, in the reservoir on the Asitz, on the hike to the Birnbachloch, where there is also an opportunity to do so, or on the waterfall trail - all gently accompanied, of course, and with the potential to become "addicted" afterwards.
NAMASTÉ IN THE PINZGAU
Of all the different yoga sessions, I particularly enjoyed the aqua yoga with host Renate, which is also available outside of the Yoga Mountain Days - lessons with Renate can be arranged during any Priesteregg or Mama-Thresl stay. It's also fantastic at
the platforms in the middle of the forest, where you feel at one with nature. Those who come here have a wide choice of activities, but lazing around in the chalet is also an option. Or in the wellness area, where the "sky pool" is located, as the 25 by five meter infinity pool, which stretches out almost into nothingness, is called. The chalets can accommodate up to 10 people, some have their own pool, all have a sauna and an outdoor hot tub. Brand new, because the quality of the offer is constantly being improved, are the lake chalets from summer 2024, which offer a private bathing bay in the bathing lake, which is fed by its own spring, as a retreat.
GREEN LUXURY
Yes, the chalets are true luxury - in every respect - but they also provide absolute relaxation; so if you deduct the cost of flights and then also consider that the greatest CO2 consumption is in the journey there (around 80%), you can indulge in a calculation example, also patting yourself on the back in terms of sustainability, because the Priesteregg is green, the ecological idea always comes first. Together with the German Viessmann Group, the leading manufacturer of energy systems, a pilot project is underway here to show that, by intelligently combining alternative energy concepts, sustainability and environmental protection need not be at odds with a luxury vacation.
Renewable energy sources such as geothermal energy, air heat pumps, waste water heat pumps, ice storage, photovoltaics, bio-liquid gas and biomass are used to run the Premium Eco Resort. If you are interested, Huwi will explain the complex system and give you a guided tour. The fact that regional products from Pinzgau farmers are used is a matter of course for the organic farmer, who is passionate about breeding Gelloway cattle.
Excellent food is available in Huwis Alm (Priesteregg), in the chalet and also in Mama Thresl's restaurant - guests can switch back and forth, as is the case with the Yoga Mountain Days - the next ones will take place from 25 to 29 May 2025. For those who don't want to wait that long, there are the Yoga Bike Days (23-28 June 2024, 1-6 September 2024), the Yoga Hike Days (22-27 September 2024), the Yoga Health Days (13-17 October 2024) or the Yoga Ski Days (1-6 December 2024) to choose from - yoga is not just a trend, it's good to stay flexible and do something good for your body. After a few taster yoga sessions over the years, I'm now ready to change my mind after some initial skepticism: I want to become a yogini after all! Because I'm worth it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.