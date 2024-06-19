Breathe the mountains, feel yourself!

the platforms in the middle of the forest, where you feel at one with nature. Those who come here have a wide choice of activities, but lazing around in the chalet is also an option. Or in the wellness area, where the "sky pool" is located, as the 25 by five meter infinity pool, which stretches out almost into nothingness, is called. The chalets can accommodate up to 10 people, some have their own pool, all have a sauna and an outdoor hot tub. Brand new, because the quality of the offer is constantly being improved, are the lake chalets from summer 2024, which offer a private bathing bay in the bathing lake, which is fed by its own spring, as a retreat.