Tannenhof trial reaches its finale next week

The criminal proceedings in Leoben concerning the Tannenhof care home in St. Lorenzen im Mürztal, which was plagued by coronavirus, have been going on for over a year. As a reminder: five people, including the two managing directors at the time and the head of the home, have to answer for deliberately endangering people with communicable diseases. At the time, 38 of the 49 residents fell ill with Covid-19 and, according to the coroner, 18 of them died, eleven of them in direct connection with coronavirus.