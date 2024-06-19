Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU Commissioner:

“Problems” with Apple’s implementation of digital law

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 07:35

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager sees considerable problems with Apple's implementation of the new European rules for large online platforms. Among other things, the DMA law forced Apple to allow apps on the iPhone to be downloaded outside its own App Store for the first time.

comment0 Kommentare

However, Apple warned that such an opening would increase the risks for users - and linked it to charges and conditions. Critics such as music streaming market leader Spotify accuse Apple of wanting to protect its existing app store business.

In an interview with US broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday, Vestager pointed out that the investigation into Apple's DMA implementation had not yet been completed. At the same time, however, she said that there were "a number of problems". "I think they're very serious." She was surprised that Apple was so strongly suspected of violating the DMA requirements.

Apple initially had no comment on Vestager's remarks on Tuesday. Last week, Head of Marketing Greg Jozwiak confirmed in an interview on "The Talk Show" podcast that many of the requirements ran counter to the security and data protection needs of Apple users. This had to be balanced out. At the same time, he emphasized that there had been "massive efforts by a lot of people at Apple" to meet the requirements.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (Bild: AFP)
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
(Bild: AFP)

"Core technology fee"
In March, Apple introduced new terms and conditions for opening the iPhone, including an annual "core technology fee". It amounts to 50 cents for each initial installation of an app after exceeding the threshold of one million downloads in a twelve-month period.

At the same time, developers can also remain in the previous model, in which they continue to distribute their applications only via Apple's App Store. As before, they then pay a levy of 15 or 30 percent of digital revenues within the app.

Obligations not met?
The Financial Times reported last week that the Commission wanted to be the first company to accuse Apple of violating the DMA rules. The Brussels authority had come to the conclusion that Apple was not fulfilling its obligation to direct users to offers from developers outside its own App Store free of charge, according to the report, which cited informed persons.

Violations of the DMA could result in penalties of up to ten percent of annual revenue - and up to twenty percent in the event of repeated violations. As a final option, the companies could also be broken up. In the end, courts could decide on possible penalties.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf