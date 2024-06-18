They even went to Australia for the training camp

The team is traveling to the World Championships with its own doctor this year

The employers are giving the two medal hopefuls from Salzburg time off for all training sessions. "If you win employees, it makes it easier for you to recruit new people," explains Jürgen Kraft, Managing Director of the SkillsAustria association. He looks after the 47 Austrian participants on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. This year, they will not only come with a masseur and hairdresser, but also with their own doctor in a 124-strong team. The aim is to strengthen the image of apprenticeships by winning the World Championships.