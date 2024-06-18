“Cellar postman” stashed hundreds of items at home

The 26-year-old probably acted due to excessive demands. He always received his official vehicle and various consignments in the morning hours. Before loading, the postman then failed to scan the parcels and letters as planned, which is why he was able to avoid being caught for a long time because the consignments could not be traced. The man then probably took some of the undelivered "goods" to his cellar compartment "after work". He lost his job a long time ago - he was dismissed at the beginning of the year.