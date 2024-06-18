How Engelhorn’s millions will be distributed

Contrary to the original intention?

Doesn't the mere distribution contradict the concerns of the 32-year-old millionaire, who vehemently advocates inheritance and wealth taxes? Project manager Wang denied this at the press conference. Because there are no such taxes, Engelhorn initiated the council and gave her power to the 50 citizens. "She wanted this process. For her, the redistribution of her money is the solution to a problem that she as an individual should not have to solve. Politicians should. But the politicians are not in agreement with her request," says Wang. However, the Council also admitted that it had been under time pressure when making its decision.