In Haselstauden

Speeders no longer stand a chance with 30 km/h

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 08:30

The long-awaited changes to the L3 in Haselstauden will ensure greater safety for vulnerable road users in future.

For many years, local residents in Haselstauden (Dornbirn) have wanted traffic to be calmed in the area of the country road that runs through the middle of the neighborhood. Now the state, municipality, district authority and residents have drawn up a new concept to ensure greater safety on Haselstauder Straße.

One of the most important points: the speed limit will be reduced from 50 to 30 km/h. In addition, the road between the church and Feldgasse will be narrower, while the pedestrian areas will be wider. A combined footpath and cycle path is planned for the area around the school. The visibility of the crosswalks is to be improved - as is the lighting.

"Permanent red" at night
The rhythm of the traffic lights will also be geared towards traffic calming: The experts hope that this will minimize red light crossings. At night, the system is set to "continuous red". This reduces the speed of approaching vehicles, even at times of low utilization. The implementation phase will take place in 2025 and 2026, with those responsible using the guidelines "Compatible traffic management on state roads in town centers" as the basis for the redesign. Not only the political side is satisfied with the results, but also the citizens' initiative "Safe Haselstauden". Among other things, the latter has long advocated a speed reduction on the road. The parents' association of Haselstauden elementary school was also involved in the development of the measures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
