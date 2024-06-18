Speeders no longer stand a chance with 30 km/h

"Permanent red" at night

The rhythm of the traffic lights will also be geared towards traffic calming: The experts hope that this will minimize red light crossings. At night, the system is set to "continuous red". This reduces the speed of approaching vehicles, even at times of low utilization. The implementation phase will take place in 2025 and 2026, with those responsible using the guidelines "Compatible traffic management on state roads in town centers" as the basis for the redesign. Not only the political side is satisfied with the results, but also the citizens' initiative "Safe Haselstauden". Among other things, the latter has long advocated a speed reduction on the road. The parents' association of Haselstauden elementary school was also involved in the development of the measures.