Political attitudes
Teachers have an influence on pupils’ attitudes
A recent study shows that it is not parents or friends, but teachers who have the greatest influence on whether or not young people adopt a politically populist attitude.
What factors are responsible for whether young people adopt a populist attitude or not? Researchers at the University of Bonn wanted to get to the bottom of this question. As part of a study, a total of 3123 teenagers aged between twelve and 18 from the Lake Constance region (Austria, Germany, Switzerland) were surveyed. Almost half of them were girls, 32 percent had a migration background. From Vorarlberg, 1523 adolescents took part, while Gudrun Andrea Quenzel from the University of Education in Feldkirch was involved in the project on the Austrian side.
We initially assumed that the circle of friends could be a major factor. But that didn't turn out to be the case.
Studienautor Sebastian Jungkunz
Surprising results, even for researchers
The results of the surveys conducted in 2020 are quite surprising. Summarized in one sentence: It is not parents or the peer group, but teachers acting unfairly that are the most important factor in the development of illiberal attitudes among young people. "We initially assumed that the circle of friends could be a bigger factor. But that didn't turn out to be the case," explains study author Sebastian Jungkunz. The finding that the tendency towards populism is linked to poor relationships between pupils and teachers would also be consistent with a study from the UK involving thirteen to fifteen-year-olds.
3123 pupils
were surveyed in the Lake Constance region in 2020 as part of a large-scale study on the development of their political attitudes.
First experiences with public institutions
"Young people spend a lot of time at school every day. Teachers are key authority figures in this one context, namely school. It is therefore rather easy to associate negative experiences only with this one role of teachers. Corresponding associations in the mind then manifest themselves sustainably," explained the researcher: "Parents or friends are linked to more complex relationships, there are more different, positive as well as negative experiences." Jungkunz also believes that school provides an initial experience of how public institutions work.
Populism flourishes when people feel they don't have a say and perceive injustice.
Studienautorin Julia Weiss
However, the study also revealed that not everyone reacts to unfair treatment in the same way: Girls and teenagers at schools qualifying for university were, on average, less likely to display populist attitudes. However, adolescents with a migration background and those from wealthy families were more affected. In addition, kids who have already experienced disadvantage at an early age are also more inclined to think in black and white terms later on.
"Populism flourishes when people feel they don't have a say, when they perceive injustice, and when they perceive a lack of will or an inability among those with power to respond to individual and social grievances," explains another author of the study, social scientist Julia Weiss. Teenagers' use of social media should also not be underestimated, as populist parties in particular are increasingly using these channels. According to the study, this could reinforce the existing dynamic.
