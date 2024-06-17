Teachers have an influence on pupils’ attitudes

Surprising results, even for researchers

The results of the surveys conducted in 2020 are quite surprising. Summarized in one sentence: It is not parents or the peer group, but teachers acting unfairly that are the most important factor in the development of illiberal attitudes among young people. "We initially assumed that the circle of friends could be a bigger factor. But that didn't turn out to be the case," explains study author Sebastian Jungkunz. The finding that the tendency towards populism is linked to poor relationships between pupils and teachers would also be consistent with a study from the UK involving thirteen to fifteen-year-olds.