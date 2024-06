Toni, who’s going to be polstering it for us at the EURO?

After an exhausting season in the Regionalliga Ost, Wr.-Viktoria coach Toni Polster is enjoying his days off on vacation in Porec (Croatia). However, the EURO fever has also really taken hold of Austria's record goalscorer (44 goals). The 60-year-old netted a strong 15 times in 20 European Championship qualifiers, but never made it to the finals with the red-white-red team. "Unfortunately, I was never able to fulfill this dream, although it has to be said that there were far fewer places available at the time and it was almost impossible to qualify."