Automatically stored design

From simple circulatory problems of astronauts in zero gravity, the sudden "freezing of the legs" in Parkinson's patients and the use of proteins as medicines to DNA tests to determine drug intolerances and the early detection of pandemic risks in viruses. The broad spectrum of young medical research in Lower Austria is now being given a wide stage. Tecnet, the state's technology company, is presenting local start-ups and their international successes in this field in the Innovation Corner of the Technical Museum in Vienna.