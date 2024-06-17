Win jump time
JUMP DOME – Anyone can jump!
Jump into the fun: The JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Austria's largest trampoline park, is looking forward to your visit. You can now win jumping time for action-packed hours here on krone.at!
Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the time for unforgettable adventures and lots of fun! What better way to spend your vacation than with action-packed experiences? That's exactly why the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt invites you to discover Austria's largest trampoline park at Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt.
With 21 attractions on a total area of 5,000 m², young and young-at-heart jumping enthusiasts can let off steam in the JUMP DOME. "There's something for everyone, whether you're a beginner, passionate jumper, professional athlete or simply a spectator who wants to indulge in some culinary delights." As demand is very high on bad weather days and at weekends, we recommend booking your jump time directly on the JUMP DOME website.
Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jump time!
To celebrate the start of the summer vacations in style, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt is holding an exciting competition! You have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each and experience action-packed hours full of fun and adrenaline. Take part and secure your chance of an unforgettable day at the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt!
Simply fill out the form at the end of the post and you're in! Closing date for entries is June 30, 2024, 11:59 pm.
Opening hours during the summer vacation: Open daily from 9 am to 8 pm!
During the summer vacations, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt opens its doors daily from 9 am to 8 pm to offer you an extraordinary experience. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant air bag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Don't miss out on this summer highlight and experience unforgettable moments with your family and friends.
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt
- Arrival
Easily accessible from all directions. Centrally located in Klagenfurt on Feldkirchner Straße with 120 FREE parking spaces for JUMP DOME customers!
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
- Reservation options:
Online: www.jumpdome.at
E-mail: klagenfurt@jumpdome.at
Phone: +43 (0) 463 3040400
On site: simply drop by during opening hours
- Opening hours:
365 days a year, open all day!
Summer vacation daily from 9:00-20:00
- Prices and tickets:
Single admission, family discounts and group offers can be found at www.jumpdome.at
- Online store:
Give the gift of shared experiences and creative presents from the comfort of your own home! Discover now in the JUMP DOME store
- JUMP DOME on social media:
Get exclusive insights and the latest updates! Follow us on our social media channels and discover the world of JUMP DOME
Simplybook your jump time ONLINE herenow
