Austria Lustenau
Martin Brenner’s squad takes shape
Before the start of training on Monday, Austria Lustenau hit the transfer market for the first time. "Youth first" is the motto. More players are set to join the team of new coach Martin Brenner soon.
On Monday at 11 a.m., the Austria team will meet in Lustenau for the start of training for the new season. This marks the start of a new era for coach Martin Brenner, as it is his first stop as a professional coach. The signing of five new players was announced on Sunday as a kind of introductory gift.
The 19-year-old Moroccan Abdellah Baallal and the 20-year-old Algerian Stan Berkani have joined on loan from Clermont Foot. Baallal is a current U-20 team player for the World Cup semi-finalists and, according to sporting director Mirco Papaleo, can play in several positions in midfield. "Thanks to his creativity and game intelligence in the final third, he will support our offense considerably."
While Baallal will only arrive in Lustenau in a week's time, Berkani will already be present at the start of training. "Stan will strengthen our midfield thanks to his excellent positional play in defense and his outstanding overview of the game," says Papaleo, describing the advantages of the new signing. Austria has thus filled two positions in central midfield.
The transfer of Axel Rouquette, who has signed a contract until 2026, has also been finalized. The native Frenchman comes from the FC St. Gallen U21 team. The 21-year-old is regarded as an attack-minded full-back with great speed. "I've been watching Axel for some time now and have been impressed by his development at FC St. Gallen. It is now the next logical step in his career to join us. We are convinced that he will be a valuable asset to our team with his skills and commitment," said the sporting director.
Frederic Flatz, a young player from Lustenau, is also returning to Austria. The 17-year-old academy player has been signed as the third goalkeeper. Melih Akbulut from Höchster also comes from the academy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
