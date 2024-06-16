Martin Brenner’s squad takes shape

The transfer of Axel Rouquette, who has signed a contract until 2026, has also been finalized. The native Frenchman comes from the FC St. Gallen U21 team. The 21-year-old is regarded as an attack-minded full-back with great speed. "I've been watching Axel for some time now and have been impressed by his development at FC St. Gallen. It is now the next logical step in his career to join us. We are convinced that he will be a valuable asset to our team with his skills and commitment," said the sporting director.